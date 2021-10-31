Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.86 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.73.

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average is $229.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

