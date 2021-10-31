Ronald A. Robinson Sells 576 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $118.26 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.