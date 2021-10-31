LPL Financial LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

