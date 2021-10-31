Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.44.

ENTG stock opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $140.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

