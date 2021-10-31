LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

