Raymond James Raises Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $34.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of CEQP opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

