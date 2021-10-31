Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.43 Million Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 78.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 45.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

