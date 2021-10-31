Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,624,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.