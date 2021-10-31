Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $53.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.