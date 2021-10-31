Raymond James Raises Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $54.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

