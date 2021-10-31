XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 8.67. XPeng has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

