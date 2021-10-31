XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.92.
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 8.67. XPeng has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.