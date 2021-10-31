Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.10.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

