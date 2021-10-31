WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $180.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in WEX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth $8,129,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in WEX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WEX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

