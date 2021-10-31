Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,109 VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 3,922.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

SLX opened at $56.31 on Friday. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Steel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Steel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.