Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,479,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Steelcase by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE SCS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.