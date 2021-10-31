Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,503 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

