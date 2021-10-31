Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,723,086 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $124,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $2,410,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $125,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.40 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

