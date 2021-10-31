The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,183.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,122.25.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,819.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,588.15. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,601.57 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

