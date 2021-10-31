Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVPT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

