Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $210.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $169.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XLNX. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $180.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.