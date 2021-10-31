VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $996,733.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $20.54 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

