Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $1,109,076.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $353.84 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

