Nayda Rivera Sells 10,034 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.34. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.