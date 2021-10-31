Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.85. 383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Yunhong International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.