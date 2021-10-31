Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Declines By 52.2%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. CN Energy Group. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

