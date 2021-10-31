Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $686,152.26 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameresco alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92.

NYSE AMRC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 59.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.