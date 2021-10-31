Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 46.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

