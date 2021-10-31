VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.29.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1,331.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 8,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 4,294,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VEON by 10,737.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,771,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,736,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of VEON by 9.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 41,357,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,684,000 after buying an additional 3,560,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.