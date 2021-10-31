Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $134.06 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

