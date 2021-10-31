Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Grows By 73.9%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $161.45 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Crocs by 495.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Crocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.