Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Ellington Financial worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

