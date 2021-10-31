Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.