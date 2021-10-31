Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Canon has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canon by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Canon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Canon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

