Stephens Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $123.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.