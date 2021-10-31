Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

