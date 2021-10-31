Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,165,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $304.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $204.97 and a 1 year high of $306.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.