Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.