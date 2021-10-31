Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 568.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMHY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 91,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

