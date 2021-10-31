NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 203.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

