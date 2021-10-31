641 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

