Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.88 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

