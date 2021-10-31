Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kaman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

