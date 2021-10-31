Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.12 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Eventbrite worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $27,701,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 916,948 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 871,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

