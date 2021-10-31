Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 95,930 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,178 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 95,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth about $3,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

TRC stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $479.87 million, a PE ratio of 202.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

