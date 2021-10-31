Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.30 Million Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of The Cato worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Cato by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Cato by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cato by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Cato by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cato by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cato stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

