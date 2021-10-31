Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Triumph Group worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Triumph Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

