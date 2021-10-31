CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.80. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.