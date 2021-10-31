Contrasting Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) & AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and AIkido Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.34%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -433.66% AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,994.97 -$12.34 million ($0.44) -2.03

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

