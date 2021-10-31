Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.28. The company has a market cap of C$11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

