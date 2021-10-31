Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Several brokerages have commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XPOF opened at $16.90 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

